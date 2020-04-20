Misuse of relaxations will invite stringent curbs: Minister

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has appealed to the people that the relaxations announced by the government in lockdown norms should not be misused. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday after attending a meeting to assess the situation in the district following the relaxations announced by the government, Mr. Saseendran said if the public misused the relaxations, the government would be forced to reimpose stringent restrictions.

Many among the public thought that the relaxations were similar to the freedom they enjoyed before the lockdown, the Minister said.