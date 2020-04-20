Kerala

Misuse of relaxations will invite stringent curbs: Minister

Collector says people crossing into Kerala from Karnataka, TN through forest paths

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has appealed to the people that the relaxations announced by the government in lockdown norms should not be misused. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday after attending a meeting to assess the situation in the district following the relaxations announced by the government, Mr. Saseendran said if the public misused the relaxations, the government would be forced to reimpose stringent restrictions.

Many among the public thought that the relaxations were similar to the freedom they enjoyed before the lockdown, the Minister said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:53:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/misuse-of-relaxations-will-invite-stringent-curbs-minister/article31392189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY