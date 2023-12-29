Mist and fog in Idukki hill stations, no chilly weather in Munnar

December 29, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hill stations of Kanthallur and Marayur, near Munnar, are witnessing an unusual weather of mist and fog for the past two days. Kumily also witnessed light rain and fog on these days but Munnar has not yet experienced chilly weather and the lowest temperature on Friday was 10°C.

Nigesh Issac, a resident of Marayur, says Kanthallur and Marayur witnessed foggy weather on Thursday and Friday. “Due to low visibility, driving was difficult on these days,” he says.

Kanthallur panchayat president P.A. Mohandas says the cool climate is drawing tourists to Kanthallur. “In September, Kanthallur bagged the Gold award from the Centre for the best rural tourism project. After winning the award, the number of tourists arriving at the hill station has increased. During Christmas season, Kanthallur witnessed heavy rush of tourists. We hope the present trend will continue till New Year,” says Mr. Mohandas.

Normal winter season starts in Munnar in November, with extreme cold in the first week of January. Usually, in January, the valleys and hills are covered with frost. But the hill station has not yet experienced chilly weather so far.

Munnar town recorded 10°C as per the United Planters Association of South India tea research centre records. The day temperature on Friday was 24°C. “The lowest temperature this year at the hill station was 6°C recorded on December 24. On December 30 last year, the town recorded 3°C,” says an official.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil says there is a possibility of the hill station experiencing a delayed winter in January or February. “Munnar has witnessed a delayed winter for the past several years and there are chances that the pattern may continue this year too. The climate calendar has already changed in the State, and the chances of experiencing normal weather pattern every year are slim,” says Mr. Cholayil.

