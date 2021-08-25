Mission Plus One launched in Wayanad

The Wayanad district panchayat in association with the Career Guidance and Adolescence Counselling Cell (CG and AC), Wayanad, under the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, has launched Mission Plus One project to assist students in Plus One admission.

District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar inaugurated the project.

The project, being implemented with the support of the Scheduled Tribe Development Department, envisages providing free assistance to students and ensuring admission to all of them, including tribal students, by helping them register for Plus One courses through the single-window admission system, Mr. Marakkar said.

Seminars and webinars would be organised in all high schools and help desks would function in all higher secondary schools as a part of the project, Mr. Marakkar said.