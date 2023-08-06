Mission Indradhanush to be launched in Kollam today

August 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district-level inauguration of Mission Indradhanush (IMI) immunisation programme will be held on August 7 at Mayyanad grama panchayat hall.

The aim is to complete vaccination of children up to five years of age and pregnant women and achieve 100% immunity. Vaccination will be held in three phases from August 7 to 12, September 11 to 16, and October 9 to 15. Children and women can visit the centres on these days for vaccination against diphtheria, polio, tuberculosis, measles, hepatitis B, and rubella.

Joint surveys by various departments were held at all local bodies to identify children and expectant mothers who haven’t taken vaccination. Prior to the inauguration of the campaign house visits were also held to collect data and spread awareness. Mukhathala block panchayat president B. Yashoda will inaugurate the campaign while Mayyanad grama panchayt president A. Shahina will preside over the function. People’s representatives and health workers will attend.

