HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mission Indradhanush to be launched in Kollam today

The aim is to complete vaccination of children up to five years of age and pregnant women and achieve 100% immunity

August 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level inauguration of Mission Indradhanush (IMI) immunisation programme will be held on August 7 at Mayyanad grama panchayat hall.

The aim is to complete vaccination of children up to five years of age and pregnant women and achieve 100% immunity. Vaccination will be held in three phases from August 7 to 12, September 11 to 16, and October 9 to 15. Children and women can visit the centres on these days for vaccination against diphtheria, polio, tuberculosis, measles, hepatitis B, and rubella.

Joint surveys by various departments were held at all local bodies to identify children and expectant mothers who haven’t taken vaccination. Prior to the inauguration of the campaign house visits were also held to collect data and spread awareness. Mukhathala block panchayat president B. Yashoda will inaugurate the campaign while Mayyanad grama panchayt president A. Shahina will preside over the function. People’s representatives and health workers will attend. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.