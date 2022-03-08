Mission Indradhanush 4.0 begins
Immunisation drive covers children, pregnant women
Mission Indradhanush 4.0, a special inoculation drive to cover children and pregnant women who missed routine immunisation due to COVID-19, has begun in Kollam district.
Vaccines such as BCG, OPV, IPV, pentavalent, rotavirus, MR, DPT, and TD will be administered as part of the drive. In Kollam, 75 sessions will be held to vaccinate 136 children and five pregnant women, the District Medical Officer has said.
