Mission for the differently abled on the model of Kudumbashree likely, says Kerala Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu

A mission for the differently abled on the model of the Kudumbashree, to be implemented with public participation, is under government consideration, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said. She was speaking at the valedictory of a two-day workshop to prepare a draft plan for the Social Justice department for the next five years here on Wednesday.

Steps would be taken to improve the functioning of government homes, the Minister said. More projects would be prepared in the area of health, education, and labour for transgender persons. Along with rehabilitation of offenders, the welfare of their family and dependents too would be ensured, said Dr. Bindu.