Mission Arikompan: permission for satellite radio collar likely to be considered on Tuesday

April 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

The tusker, often found to stray into human habitations in Chinnakkanal in Idukki, is to be translocated from Idukki to Parambikulam in Palakkad district before which the radio collar will be attached to it.

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department is awaiting the permission of Assam Chief Wildlife Warden for procuring the satellite radio collar that will be attached to the wild tusker named ‘Arikompan’.

A senior Forest department official said the Assam Chief Wildlife warden would consider the issue on Tuesday and take further steps.

“By getting the permission, we will be completing all arrangements to bring it to Kerala through air. Wildlife Trust of India donated the satellite radio collar to the Assam Forest department. To hand over it to Kerala, they need permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden,” said the official.

“When receiving the satellite radio collar, the Forest department will take steps towards darting of the tusker. The expert team and Kumki (trained elephants) have already completed arrangements for the mission,” said the official.

Forest officials said they were closely monitoring the movements of the tusker. “Arikompan, along with a cow elephant and two baby elephants, was found roaming near a hill near Cementpalam in Chinnakkanal on Monday,” said a Forest department official.

