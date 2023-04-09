ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Arikompan likely to be delayed as Forest dept. yet to get satellite radio collar

April 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

‘It is a technical delay and is likely to be resolved soon’

The Hindu Bureau

The mission to dart and capture the wild tusker, Arikompan, in Chinnakkanal in Idukki is likely to be delayed as the satellite radio collar for the elephant is yet to arrive.

The Forest department officials said they had expected to receive the collar on Sunday and conduct the mission on Tuesday.

A senior Forest department official said that the the Kerala Forest department was awaiting permission from the Assam Forest Chief Wildlife Warden to hand over the satellite radio collar. “We received information that the Assam Forest department officials are engaged in other programmes following the visit of the President of India. So it is a technical delay and it is hoped that it will be resolved soon,” said the official.

“The mission is likely to be delayed by one or two days,” said the official.

Protest

The official said the protest by the residents of Parambikulam might affect the release of the tusker in Parambikulam. “The Forest department will follow the directions from the High Court and the State government in this regard,” said the official.

According to the officials, the kumki (trained) elephants are now at Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki. “The Forest department Rapid Response Team (RRT) is monitoring the movements of the tusker. It is now camping at Cement Palam, 301 Colony areas,” said the official.

On Wednesday, the High Court ordered that Arikompan be captured and translocated to Parambikulam in Palakkad district.

