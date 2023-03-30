ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Arikompan: Hartal near-total in 10 panchayats in Idukki

March 30, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

Protesters, including women, say they will continue the stir till the Forest department captured Arikompan

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Sinkukandam and 301 Colony staging a protest near the kumki elephant camp, near Cement Palam, at Chinnakkanal in Idukki on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the joint action council formed to demand the capture of wild tusker Arikompan was near-total in 10 panchayats in Idukki on Thursday with normal life facing disruption in parts of the district. Buses and taxis kept off the roads, while tourist destinations at Chinnakkanal and Anayirankal wore a deserted look on the day.

The council earlier called the 12-hour hartal to call attention to the man-elephant issues chiefly affecting 10 panchayats in Idukki. However, three other panchayats – Rajakkad, Senapathi and Bison Valley – were exempted to allow school students to take their examinations. The hartal was observed at Santhanpara, Chinnakkanal, Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Devikulam, Munnar, Edamalakkudy, Rajakumari and Udumbanchola panchayats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India and United Democratic Front pledged their support for the hartal.

The protesters staged a road blockade at Cement Palam, Periyakananal, Pooppara and Bodimettu from Thursday morning. They blocked traffic on the Bodimettu inter-State highway and the Sinkukandam-Bodimettu route. Tourists from Munnar and Thekkady were stranded in many places, including at Chinnakkanal, Pooppara and Bodimettu.

The protesters, including women, said they will continue the stir till the Forest department captured Arikompan. The hartal was called also in protest against the Kerala High Court order not to capture the wild tusker.

