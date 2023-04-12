HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mission Arikompan: Forest dept. gets satellite radio collar from Bengaluru

The device was handed to the department free cost by the WWF based in Bengaluru

April 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Forest department received a satellite radio collar from Bengaluru on Wednesday to be fixed on the wild tusker Arikompan in Chinnakanal in Idukki. 

A senior Forest department official said the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) from Bengaluru handed over the gadget to the department and it would reach Munnar on Thursday.

“The Assam Chief Wildlife Warden on Tuesday gave permission to hand over the gadget to the Forest department. But to bring the gadget by air, we needed permission from the Central government. Then, the department approached the WWF, which handed over the equipment free of cost,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Forest department decided to continue monitoring the tusker as per the High Court’s direction. “Arikompan led a herd that is now camping at Cement Palam and Rapid Response Team (RRT) watchers are monitoring the tusker 24 hours a day. The kumkis (trained elephants), including the team, will continue at Chinnakkanal till April 19,” said the official.

Local natives in Sinkukandam and Chinnkkanal said they would not demand the release of Arikompan into the Parambikulam forest. P.N. Jaimon, a resident of Sinkukandam, said that they wanted the tusker captured immediately and shifted to a kraal at Kodanad. “If the Forest department relocates the tusker to Parambikulam, the animal will enter nearby human habitations,” said Mr Jaimon.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.