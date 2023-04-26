Mission Arikompan: Forest department to conduct trial run today

April 26, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department will conduct a trial run at Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, on Thursday as part of its preparedness to capture the wild tusker Arikompan.

According to Forest department officials, the special team from Wayanad led by Chief veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah will reach Munnar on Thursday morning.

The special team plans to capture the tusker on Friday or Saturday, sources said.

“The Kumki (trained elephants) are already halting at 301 Colony near Cement Palam in Chinnakkanal. They will be brought to the trial run spot,” said the official.

The State government on Wednesday approved the High Court-appointed expert committee’s proposal and directed the Forest department to go ahead with the mission to capture Arikompan. The five-member expert committee had on Monday conducted a virtual meeting to approve one of the locations from the list of alternative spots submitted by the State government to the expert panel on Friday.

According to Forest department officials, Arikompan was camping with a herd at the Cement Palam Suryanelli route on Wednesday.

“The Rapid Response Team is closely monitoring every movement of the tusker,” said an official.