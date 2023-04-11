ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Arikompan: Assam CWW grants permission to hand over satellite radio collar

April 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

A high-level meeting will be held in Munnar on Wednesday to form the final plan for darting Arikompan

The Hindu Bureau

A house at Suryanelli, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki that was attacked by wild tusker Arikompan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Assam Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) on Tuesday gave permission for handing over a satellite radio collar to the Kerala Forest department. The device will be fixed on the wild tusker locally called ‘Arikompan’.

“A Forest department official will reach Assam on Wednesday and is expected to bring the radio collar to Kerala by Wednesday night or Thursday morning,” said a senior official of the department.

“A high-level meeting will be held in Munnar on Wednesday to form the final plan for darting the tusker. The Forest department plans to conduct the mission without a trial run,” said the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Musth period

“The musth period of the tusker is nearly over. The expert team from Wayanad have completed all arrangements for the mission,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the tusker attacked a house at Suryanelli, near Chinnakkanal, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to residents, the tusker attacked the house owned by Suryanelli 92 Scheduled Castes (SC) Colony resident Leela around 1 a.m. Besides Ms. Leela, her daughter Sreelakshmi and her five-year-old daughter Arathi were at the home at the time of the attack. Ms. Leela said the tusker was in the area from 12.15 a.m. When the tusker attacked the front wall of the house, they escaped to a nearby house owned by forest watcher Kalimuthu.

“The tusker destroyed the television and other items in the house. The tusker also ate the rice stored inside the house. The tusker had attacked the house on April 19, 2017, and May 20, 2022, as well,” said Ms. Leela.

According to sources, the tusker attacked over 18 houses after the Chief Wildlife Warden issued the order for darting it on February 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US