Mission accomplished at Maradu

In two precision explosions, demolition experts knocked down Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove, two illegal apartment complexes on the banks of Vembanad Lake on Sunday. Two complexes, H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, were demolished on Saturday.

While Jain Coral Cove, which had the maximum number of apartment units, was demolished at 11 a.m. as planned, the demolition of Golden Kayaloram, the smallest of the lot, was delayed by 30 minutes because of delay in erecting a geotextiles curtain around an Anganwadi building. The complex that had 41 housing units came down at 2.32 p.m. Both the demolitions were by Edifice Engineering, Mumbai.

The two demolitions on Sunday were less riskier than those on Saturday as Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram were located at sparsely populated areas. However, a house was located bang opposite Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram was sandwiched between an upcoming apartment complex and the Anganwadi building. The crumbling debris did not cause any significant loss to nearby structures and waterbodies.

The debris from Coral Cove fell four meters from the nearby lake, an extension of Vembanad Lake. All that the blasts left was thick plumes of dust, which dissipated in a few minutes.