‘Mission 1,000’ campaign to be launched on April 10

April 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Industries department will launch a campaign to select 1,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and bring them under the ₹100-crore turnover club within four years in continuation of its ‘One lakh enterprises’ programme that concluded in 2022-23. New enterprises will be strengthened as the ‘Year of Enterprises’ campaign is carried out for another year. The programme to strengthen new enterprises will be inaugurated on April 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A communication from the office of industries minister P. Rajeeve said that the one lakh new enterprises campaign resulted in the launch of 1.39 new enterprises in the state. The second year of the campaign will be launched in the presence of 500 entrepreneurs.

Enterprises selected through a transparent process will be part of the scale-up mission. These units will ensure government support in the form of capital subsidy, interest subsidy on capital investment, subsidy on loans availed for working capital, upgradation of technology and support for securing quality certificate. Finance minister K. N. Balagopal will launch the ‘Mission 1,000’ campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase between April and June, there will be an awareness campaign, which will be followed by loan subsidy melas in all the local self-government bodies. A networking portal will also be launched. A YouTube channel has been developed by the department to expand the marketing of products from existing MSMEs.