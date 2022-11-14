Missing youth’s body recovered in Idukki

November 14, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a youth who went missing from the Ponmudi dam reservoir at Variyanipady\ was recovered on Monday.

The body of Mundappallil Syamlal, 28, was recovered from the Variyanipady area of the dam around 2 p.m.

According to police, Mammattikkanam residents Syamlal, Amal Devasya, and Abhijith had gone to the dam for a bath on Sunday evening. As they were moving to another area, their boat capsized. While Abhijith and Amal were able to swim ashore, Sayamlal went missing. The search was suspended late on Sunday evening. The body was found after search resumed on Monday.

The body was shifted to Idukki Medical College for autopsy.

Syamlal is survived by her father Sasi, mother Shobana, and sister Sonia.

