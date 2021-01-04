Missing youth’s body parts recovered from well in Malappuram

Parts of a young man’s body were recovered from an abandoned well at Pookkarathara near Edappal on Sunday more than six months after he had gone missing.
The police cracked the missing case of Irshad, son of K.V. Haneefa, with the arrest of his friends Subhash and Ebin. Based on their statements, the police began searching the well with the help of experts on Saturday.
The search continued on Sunday until parts of his body were recovered.
The police said Irshad had been killed by Subhash and Ebin in order to escape from returning ₹5 lakh that they collected from him. The money was reportedly collected in the name of procuring a panchaloha vigraha.
The police said they killed Irshad by ripping his head apart after blindfolding him and making him attend a puja.
Irshad’s father had registered a complaint at Changaramkulam police station saying that his son had been missing from June 11, 2020. Although the police were clueless in the initial phase, they cracked the case after six months.
