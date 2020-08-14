Missing youth found dead in tank

A 20-year-old youth, who went missing from his home, was found dead in a tank adjoining the Koyyode Chembilode Juma masjid mosque on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Habibi, son of Shihab, a resident of Chembilode went missing from his home since 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday. He could not be found despite a search.

Following this, a case was registered at the Chakarakal police station. The body was sent for post mortem after the inquest.