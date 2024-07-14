ADVERTISEMENT

Missing worker: SHRC seeks report in 7 days

Published - July 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Sunday registered a suo motu case and issued notices to the Thiruvananthapuram Collector and the Corporation Secretary after a sanitation worker went missing inside the Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital on Saturday. Commission Acting Chairperson K. Baiju Nath, who issued the notice, had demanded that the district authorities submit a report within seven days. The case will be considered in the next sitting at the office of the commission.

The commission took the action based on media reports that the sanitation worker had to carry out the work without any safety precautions. The accumulation of large amounts of waste inside the canal had also hampered rescue efforts. The SHRC also took note of the ongoing dispute between the Corporation and Railways over the responsibility of cleaning the canal.

