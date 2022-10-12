Missing woman SHO from Wayanad traced in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 12, 2022 19:26 IST

A 54-year-old woman Station House Officer (SHO) from Wayanad who had reportedly gone missing on Monday was traced in Thiruvanathapuram on Wednesday. K.A. Elizabeth, SHO of the Panamaram police station, went missing after she had gone on court evidence duty at a fast-track special court in Palakkad on Monday. She had contacted a police officer of the station on the day from Kalpetta, but her official and private phones were switched off after the conversation, police sources said. It was later learnt that she had not reached the court either. However, the police traced her at a friend’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. A team of police personnel and her family members had left for Thiruvananthapuram and she would be handed over to her family, the sources added.

