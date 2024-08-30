Missing truck driver Arjun’s wife gets job in cooperative bank

K. Krishna Priya, wife of truck driver Arjun who went missing following a landslip at at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on July 16, has been appointed as junior clerk at Vengeri Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode district as part of the efforts of the State government to support the family.

The official order confirming the appointment was issued by the Department of cooperation on Thursday.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said the relevance of the cooperative movement which functions on the principle of social responsibility was to reach out to the common people. “The government cleared the appointment by exempting her from rigid rules,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.