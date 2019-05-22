Missing tribal girls traced

The police traced the two Adivasi girls who were missing from the Mahila Samakhya Kendra hostel at Kottathara, Attappady, since Monday morning.
A police team from Sholayur station found the two girls at their aunt’s house at Kakkuppadi. Police had launched a search for them after they left the hostel on Monday morning. There had been rumours that the hostel would be shifted to an old building. The girls reportedly left the hostel, as they did not like shifting to an old building with inconveniences.
