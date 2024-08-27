Missing school girls return after panic-stricken search

Three students from a city school who were reported missing after arriving at school returned on their own amidst a panic-stricken search on Tuesday.

The Medical College police stated the Class IX students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, reached the school for their afternoon shift classes at 12.30 p.m. Two of the girls came by bus, while the third was dropped off by her parents. However, the parents were in for a shock after the school authorities informed them of students’ absence in the class.

Soon, the police launched an investigation and enquired details about the children from their close friends and school officials. Bringing an end to a frantic search, the students returned to the school around 6 p.m.

The police stated that the girls bunked their classes, but did not anticipate that their absence would trigger much panic.