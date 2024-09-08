GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Missing of realtor: Crime Branch squad takes over probe from local police

It was on August 22, 2023 that the business man was found missing from Kozhikode district; the case was initially investigated by a special squad of the Kerala police

Published - September 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Crime Branch has constituted a special investigation team comprising its officers from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts to probe the mysterious missing of Mohammed Attoor, a prominent realtor from Balussery. Inspector General of Police (Crime Branch) P. Prakash will supervise the probe.

The case, which was initially investigated by a special squad of the Kerala police, was handed over to the Crime Branch after the missing man’s family approached the State government and the Kerala High court seeking better interventions to crack the case.

Ahead of handing over the case to the Crime Branch, the State Police Chief had examined the case files kept with the Kozhikode Nadakkavu police. According to police sources, the special squad that probed the case initially had also expressed its willingness to hand over the case to another agency.

It was on August 21, 2023 that the business man who was popular as ‘Mami’ among his friends’ circle went missing. Later it was found to be an abduction case. Though about 150 persons were quizzed apart from analysing more than 1000 telephone call records, there was no headway in the investigation.

