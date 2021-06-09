Missing money in KSRTC: Vigilance probe ordered into

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a Vigilance probe into the alleged misappropriation of ₹100.75 crore from the accounts of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) during the 2010-13 period.

The clearance for probe was given on Wednesday on the basis of the recommendation made by Transport Minister Antony Raju. Internal inquiry has found serious lapses in fund management since 2010.

The audit report pointed out that the personnel, including the accounts officer, had erred and misappropriated funds.

The allegation is that the KSRTC had failed to maintain the bank and treasury account details during the UDF regime till 2013. A scrutiny by the Additional Secretary, Finance, had revealed financial mismanagement and pointed out lapses on the part of the officials who had to ensure financial discipline, according to a release from the office of Transport Minister.

Soon after taking over as Chairman and Managing Director of the KSRTC last year, Biju Prabhakar had been pressing for an inquiry into the missing money. As part of the investigation, Executive Director K.M. Sreekumar was shifted to Ernakulam. The three others allegedly involved had retired from service.