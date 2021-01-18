Missing man found in godown near house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 January 2021 00:39 IST

His sister-in-law committed suicide 2 days ago

Two days after a woman had allegedly committed suicide in a pond, her differently-abled brother-in-law who was also suspected to have taken the extreme step was found in a godown nearby in Parassala on Sunday.

Saraswathy, 60, of Thottinkara in Chenkal was found dead on Friday in a temple pond close to her house. After she had gone missing earlier in the day, a suspected suicide note was recovered from her home. In the letter, she purportedly claimed that the family was under the clutches of a money-lender from whom she had availed ₹2 lakh to send her son abroad two years ago. However, her inability to repay the mounting debt had prompted her to take the extreme step, it was claimed.

She had purportedly decided to commit suicide along with her brother-in-law Nagendran, a differently-abled person. Her husband Nagarajan had died six years ago.

While Saraswathy’s body had been found on the same day, an intensive search operation jointly conducted by the police and a scuba team of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services could not trace Nagendran.

The case took a strange turn on Sunday when a coconut tree climber found Nagendran sitting inside a godown close to the pond. He was subsequently hospitalised by the police. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that led to Nagendran’s disappearance for two days.