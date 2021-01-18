Missing man found in godown near house

Two days after a woman had allegedly committed suicide in a pond, her differently-abled brother-in-law who was also suspected to have taken the extreme step was found in a godown nearby in Parassala on Sunday.
Saraswathy, 60, of Thottinkara in Chenkal was found dead on Friday in a temple pond close to her house. After she had gone missing earlier in the day, a suspected suicide note was recovered from her home. In the letter, she purportedly claimed that the family was under the clutches of a money-lender from whom she had availed ₹2 lakh to send her son abroad two years ago. However, her inability to repay the mounting debt had prompted her to take the extreme step, it was claimed.
She had purportedly decided to commit suicide along with her brother-in-law Nagendran, a differently-abled person. Her husband Nagarajan had died six years ago.
While Saraswathy’s body had been found on the same day, an intensive search operation jointly conducted by the police and a scuba team of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services could not trace Nagendran.
The case took a strange turn on Sunday when a coconut tree climber found Nagendran sitting inside a godown close to the pond. He was subsequently hospitalised by the police. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that led to Nagendran’s disappearance for two days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath