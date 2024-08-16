GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Missing infant found dead in Idukki

56-day-old baby and his grandmother had gone missing from Chemmannar

Published - August 16, 2024 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-day-old infant who has been missing from Chemmannar, near Nedumkandam, under the Udumbanchola police station limit, was found dead near a stream in the area on Friday morning. Nancy, the infant’s grandmother, had gone missing with the child.

According to the police, the infant was the son of Puthanpurakkal Chinchu and Sijo. The child and the grandmother were missing since 4 a.m. on Friday. Following this, the neighbours and the police launched a search and found them near the stream around 8 a.m. Though the baby was rushed to the Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital, the doctor confirmed its death.

The grandmother has been shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) V.A. Nishadmon said that there was an injury on the baby’s head, which would have caused its death. “The grandmother is in an abnormal condition and gives different statements. A detailed investigation will be held into the the issue,” said the officer.

