Missing girl reunited with family

A ten-year-old girl, who went missing from her house on Sunday morning, was reunited with their parents hours after her disappearing. The girl, a native of Valiyakavu in Ranni, left home in the morning after she was allegedly scolded by her grandmother. the parents soon lodged a complaint with the local police station, which launched a search operation. Later the day, the girl was spotted by some local residents at another nearby location. On an alert, a police team reached the spot and took her back home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.