Missing girl reunited with family

A ten-year-old girl, who went missing from her house on Sunday morning, was reunited with their parents hours after her disappearing. The girl, a native of Valiyakavu in Ranni, left home in the morning after she was allegedly scolded by her grandmother. the parents soon lodged a complaint with the local police station, which launched a search operation. Later the day, the girl was spotted by some local residents at another nearby location. On an alert, a police team reached the spot and took her back home.