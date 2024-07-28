Missing girl reunited with family

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - July 28, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 08:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A ten-year-old girl, who went missing from her house on Sunday morning, was reunited with their parents hours after her disappearing. The girl, a native of Valiyakavu in Ranni, left home in the morning after she was allegedly scolded by her grandmother. the parents soon lodged a complaint with the local police station, which launched a search operation. Later the day, the girl was spotted by some local residents at another nearby location. On an alert, a police team reached the spot and took her back home.

