Missing girl found in Madurai

Palakkad

19 June 2021 02:04 IST

A 16-year-old girl who had gone missing from Kozhinjampara near here two years ago was found at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The girl, who was only 14 when she disappeared, is the mother of a four-month-old child.

A man who was living with the girl escaped when a Crime Branch police team led by DySP C. John reached Madurai. A search is on for the man with the help of the Tamil Nadu police.

Advertising

Advertising

The girl was brought to Kozhinjampara on Friday. The police said a case would be filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the man.

The police said that the girl had eloped with the man with the connivance of some of her relatives two years ago.