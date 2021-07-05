Missing fishers found dead

KASARAGOD

05 July 2021 23:42 IST

Three fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized in high waves, were found dead in Kasaragod on Monday.

The bodies of Sandeep (32), Ratheesh (32), and Karthik (28) were found during a search by fishermen and the police. The fishing boat capsized in strong waves near the Kasaragod harbour around 6 a.m. on Saturday. While there were seven people in the boat, four of them were rescued by fishermen after they managed to hang on to the overturned boat.

Even though a team of coastal police personnel was immediately put on the rescue operation, the small boats used by them failed to reach the spot due to high waves.

