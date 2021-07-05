Kerala

Missing fishers found dead

Three fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized in high waves, were found dead in Kasaragod on Monday.

The bodies of Sandeep (32), Ratheesh (32), and Karthik (28) were found during a search by fishermen and the police. The fishing boat capsized in strong waves near the Kasaragod harbour around 6 a.m. on Saturday. While there were seven people in the boat, four of them were rescued by fishermen after they managed to hang on to the overturned boat.

Even though a team of coastal police personnel was immediately put on the rescue operation, the small boats used by them failed to reach the spot due to high waves.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 11:43:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/missing-fishers-found-dead/article35158582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY