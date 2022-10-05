Missing fishermen safe, says district administration

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Two fishermen from the district who went missing after their boat capsized on Monday have been rescued from near Kanyakumari, the district administration said on Wednesday.

The men were part of a four-member crew which set out from Vizhinjam on Monday evening.

After their damaged boat ovetrurned, two of the men were rescued by nearby fishing boats.

Two others, identified as Cleetus and Charlie, were assumed trapped on the boat and were reported missing.

The district disaster management authority had sought the assistance of the coast guard, coastal police and marine enforcement to trace the men. Their details were also shared with the Tamil Nadu police and on the WhatsApp groups of fishers.

A search was in progress since Tuesday morning, assisted by a Dornier aircraft and a helicopter of the Coast Guard.

On Wednesday morning, the men were rescued by fishermen from near Kanyakumari. Their damaged boat and net also have been recovered, the district administration said.

The health condition of the men were found to be satisfactory and they have been brought home, the administration added.

