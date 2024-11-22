ADVERTISEMENT

Missing fishermen rescued off Azhikkal coast

Published - November 22, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kannur

The stranded boat, Safamol, owned by Shaji, a native of Kuruva, had set out for fishing on November 17 from Azhikkal

The Hindu Bureau

Four fishermen who went missing from Ayikkara were rescued five nautical miles off the Azhikkal coast by the Coastal police and local fishermen on Friday (November 22).

Among the rescued was Mujeeb, 42, of Parappanangadi, Malappuram, who suffered paralysis during the ordeal and was admitted to the Kannur district hospital. Kuriakose, a native of Vadakara, Rajneesh from Kannur, and Shambhu from Odisha received primary medical care and were later discharged.

The rescue mission began at 6:30 a.m. The stranded boat, Safamol, owned by Shaji, a native of Kuruva, had set out for fishing on November 17 from Azhikkal. The distress was communicated via a wireless message received by other boatmen. Though the Thalassery Coastal police conducted a search in the area indicated by the message, they were unable to locate the missing fishermen for the past two days.

