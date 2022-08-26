‘Missing’ entrepreneur couple brought back to Thalassery

Police found them at a hotel in Coimbatore

The entrepreneur couple, who had closed down their furniture unit and left the State following alleged harassment by Thalassery municipal officials, was brought back on Friday morning.

Raj Kabir, son of writer K. Thayat, and his wife Sridivya, were found missing on Tuesday evening. They had left a note explaining their grievances and the alleged harassment at the hands of municipal officials. Subsequently, the police had registered a case and launched a search for them. The couple was found at a hotel in Coimbatore. They were brought back to Thalassery by train on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to the media, Kabir said he and his wife were forced to leave the State fearing vengeful action from the municipality.

The Thalassery Municipality had served notice on the couple demanding closure of their unit at the Industrial Park at Thalassery. The notice said they should pay a fine of over ₹4 lakh for land encroachment, following which the couple moved the Kerala High Court and obtained a stay. The court also permitted them to pay the fine in instalments.

Despite the High Court order favouring the couple, the municipal authorities allegedly turned up at their establishment and directed Kabir’s brother to hand over the keys.

Meanwhile, Municipal Chairperson K.M. Jamunarani denied the allegation against the civic body, terming it baseless. She contended that though the couple was granted permission to occupy 300 square metres of land, they had occupied over 900 square metres. “The municipality cannot regularise such illegal activities,” she said.