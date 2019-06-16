Missing CI traced to Karur

Almost two days after he had mysteriously disappeared forcing his anxious wife to lodge a police petition for person missing, Ernakulam Central station circle inspector V.S. Navas was traced to Karur in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, he was identified by a Malayali Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer posted at Madurai railway station. He had gone incommunicado after a heated exchange with a senior official over wireless on Wednesday night.

A call received by Thrikkakara assistant commissioner Stuart Keeler around 3.15 a.m. provided a breakthrough in the case.

Breakthrough

“I received a call from a police official stating that one of his friends with RPF posted at Madurai railway station had identified the officer. After verifying that the person was indeed the officer concerned, by sending a photo there, a police team from Palakkad was sent to Madurai,” Mr. Keeler told The Hindu.

It is learnt that Mr. Navas had approached RPF officer Sunil Kumar at Madurai station around 2 a.m. seeking assistance for travel to Coimbatore and he was guided to the Nagercoil-Coimbatore express. The officer, it is learnt, was on his way to Rameswaram.

It was after sending the officer his way that Sunil Kumar, originally from Idukki, wondered if that person was the missing police officer from Kerala. Once he confirmed it by checking a WhatsApp alert , the information was passed on to an acquaintance in Idukki.

This helped Tamil Nadu RPF officials to trace him and subsequently, Mr. Navas was made to detrain at Karur.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mr. Navas sought forgiveness stating that he had gone on a journey when he felt like losing his mind.