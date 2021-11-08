Missing children traced to Coimbatore

PALAKKAD

08 November 2021 20:52 IST

Four schoolchildren recently went missing from Alathur

Four schoolchildren who had gone missing from Alathur a few days ago were found at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday.

The 14-year-old children, two of them twin sisters and two boys studying in Class IX, were missing since November 3. A police investigation soon extended to Tamil Nadu.

The children were caught in a surveillance camera at Pollachi and the search was intensified with the help of the Tamil Nadu Police. However, by the time the police reached Pollachi, the children had left the town.

The police circulated the photographs of the children in Tamil Nadu. They were finally found waiting for a train at the Coimbatore railway station. The police said they were yet to confirm the motive behind the children’s decampment. It is suspected that the children had fallen prey to an internet game, and their escape from home was part of that game. However, the police did not confirm this.