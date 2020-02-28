Kerala

Missing child: panel takes suo motu case

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has suo motu taken a case in connection with an incident in Kollam in which a six-year-old girl playing in front of her house went missing. The girl, Devananda, hailing from Nedumankavu, Kottarakara, and a student of Vakkanad Saraswathi Vidyapeetham, was wearing yellow pants and shirt as per reports in social media. Commission chairperson P. Suresh has sought a report from the State Police Chief, Director of General Education, Kollam District Collector and district child protection officer.

Reports of the child being found from Kudikode are being circulated on social media. The State Police Chief should take action against those propagating such messages, the panel said.

Contact numbers

A special investigation team has been formed to track the girl. Persons with information should contact 0474 2566366 or 9497906800.

