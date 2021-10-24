Missing child: CWC secretary summoned

Probe on into adoption proceedings

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (CWC) general secretary Shiju Khan was summoned by Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama on Sunday afternoon in connection with the case of the alleged forced separation of a child from its mother and its adoption through the council.

The mother Anupama S. Chandran had alleged that her parents had taken away the child and handed it over to the council without her consent. She had also alleged that despite approaching the District Child Welfare Committee with a complaint on her missing child, the procedures for adoption were not halted.

The Women and Child Development Department is carrying out a departmental probe to ascertain the procedures adopted and their timeline from the time the child, thought to be Anupama’s, was received at the council. Anupama’s father P.S. Jayachandran, a CPI(M) leader, had said that the child had been left at the council’s Ammathottil electronic cradle.

Mr. Shiju Khan told mediapersons after meeting the Women and Child Development Director that all procedures taken by the council in connection with the case were legal. He refused to say anything more as the matter was under official investigation.

The council has been under a cloud over allegations of incorrect reporting of the sex of the child.

The department is also learnt to have sought a detailed report from the council on the issue.

To approach family court

Meanwhile, Anupama and her partner Ajith are planning to move the family court which will take up the case on Monday.

The Women and Child Development Department has also filed a petition in the family court apprising it of Anupama’s demand to get the child back, and the departmental probe into the adoption proceedings.

The parents of Anupama and the others booked by the police in connection with the case have moved the district court seeking anticipatory bail. The police have been asked to make clear their stance on the bail petition on October 28.

The police have launched an investigation based on her complaint made in September. An FIR was finally registered by the police in the case only a few days ago, reportedly after seeking legal opinion.

Anupama staged a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat on Saturday. In the evening, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George, who had spoken to Anupama in the morning and promised her all support, said her demand to get her child back was just, and the Government was doing all it could to reunite the child with the mother.