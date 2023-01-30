Missing case diary: negligence suspected on part of investigation team

January 30, 2023 03:49 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Rural police and the District Crime Branch (Kozhikode Rural) squad that investigated the alleged arson and large-scale destruction of public properties at Thamarassery during a series of protests against the K. Kasturirangan panel report on the Western Ghats on November 15, 2013 are in the firing line for the suspected missing of a case diary related to the incident.

The prosecution had to depend on certified copies of other documents such as scene mahazar and statements of witnesses obtained from the court to try the case pertaining to the alleged attack on the Thamarassery forest range office. Details of the missing case diary came to light recently when many of the witnesses, including police officers and government officials, turned hostile during the trial that began on December 1, 2022.

An internal inquiry is likely into the incident as the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) has reportedly expressed serious concern over the lapse and the difficulty faced in the course of trial. It becomes significant as the verdict of the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) is expected soon, and the examination of the accused under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been posted to February 4.

Though a few police officers earlier associated with the case came up with the argument that the case diary was handed over to the office of the Public Prosecutor in 2017, the Additional Public Prosecutor was found denying it. According to sources, the application submitted in the court to secure attested copies of the scene mahazar and statements itself was evidence to counter the claim. The case had also been adjourned for a couple of months after the prosecutor sought time to secure the attested copies, the sources said.

There were 37 accused in the case in which public properties worth ₹77 lakh had been destroyed, apart from important office files kept at the Thamarassery forest range office. Also, government officials were allegedly assaulted during the mass protest which was reportedly supported by local sand mafia. The Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association had demanded a CBI probe to expose the suspects.