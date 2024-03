March 14, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Killipalam by his father has been traced to Tirunelveli, said the Fort police on Tuesday.

The boy was reportedly playing outside his house when he went missing in the afternoon. A Fort police team had set out for Tirunelveli to bring the boy back, the police, who have registered a case, said.