Missing ballots of Perinthalmanna found in coop. societies joint registrar’s office in Malappuram

January 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The drama over the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) narrow victory in the 2021 Assembly election in the Perinthalmanna constituency had its sequel on Monday when a box of uncounted special ballots kept in safe custody was found missing.

The box went missing from the sub-treasury office at Perinthalmanna when officials opened the locker to collect it as per an High Court directive. However, the missing box was found later at the office of the District Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies at Malappuram, triggering allegations by the candidates and thickening the mystery over the uncounted ballots.

UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram had a narrow victory of 38 votes over Left Democratic Front’s K.P. Mustafa in Perinthalmanna in the 2021 election. As many as 348 special postal votes polled by senior citizens above 80 years of age and the physically challenged had not been counted as the cover containing the ballots did not have the seal and signature of the polling official.

The election officials had declared those votes invalid, though the LDF counting agent challenged the decision. Mr. Mustafa moved the High Court following his UDF rival’s victory, claiming that those votes, if counted, would change the verdict in his favour.

Mr. Mustafa also sought that the ballots kept in three boxes at the sub-treasury office should be moved to the custody of the High Court. Agreeing to Mr. Mustafa’s plea, the court ordered to take custody of the ballots. But one of the boxes was missing when officials came to collect the ballots and it was later found from the office of the District Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Mr. Mustafa moved the court complaining about the missing box. Mr. Kanthapuram has alleged a conspiracy against him. Both candidates demanded a detailed investigation into the separation of the boxes containing the uncounted special ballots.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said the missing of the ballots was a serious matter and that it was part of a conspiracy meant to upset the people’s verdict. “Such a thing is unheard of in the country. Without the knowledge and involvement of the officials it will not happen. Those behind this move should be brought to book,” he said.

UDF activists took out a demonstration at Perinthalmanna demanding a comprehensive investigation into the shifting of the box.

The High Court will consider the case on Tuesday.