Kerala

Missing answer sheets: Calicut University to file complaint

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE July 15, 2022 21:06 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 02:33 IST

The Syndicate of the Calicut University has decided to file a complaint with the police in connection with the missing of 200 answer sheets of first semester B.Com. examination from the Pareeksha Bhavan (Examination Centre).  

Security would be tightened at the Pareeksha Bhavan to prevent such incidents in the future, the Syndicate decided at its meeting held on Friday.

Besides, security cameras would be installed in various areas of the university . Further, the Vice Chancellor was empowered to seek a report from the Deputy Registrar concerned on the issue of missing answer scripts and take action accordingly.

