KeralaKOCHI 12 June 2020 23:45 IST
Missing ammunition: petition dismissed
Updated: 12 June 2020 23:45 IST
A writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the case of missing ammunition from Kerala police was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Friday.
The State submitted that only cartridges and not guns were found missing from the police department and an inquiry by Crime Branch was ordered into the incident.
