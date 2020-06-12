Missing ammunition: petition dismissed

A writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the case of missing ammunition from Kerala police was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Friday.
The State submitted that only cartridges and not guns were found missing from the police department and an inquiry by Crime Branch was ordered into the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.