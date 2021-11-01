Miss Kerala 2019, runner up die in car accident

KOCHI:

01 November 2021

The winner of Miss Kerala 2019 title Ancy Kabeer and runner up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident on the Vyttila-Palarivattom NH Bypass, on October 31 midnight.

They died on the spot after the car that reportedly lost control after hitting a two wheeler, rammed a tree on the road side near Holiday Inn at Chakkaraparambu and turned turtle. The condition of two men in the car who were admitted to EMC Hospital, Palarivattom, is critical. The two-wheeler rider escaped with bruises, Palarivattom Police said.

The bodies of the two women have been kept at the same hospital. They had reportedly come to Kochi from their home towns in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur respectively for a modelling photo session and were on their way to Thrissur when the accident occurred at the accident-prone Chakkaraparambu junction.

The car was mauled beyond recognition in the impact of the collision.