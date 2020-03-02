Misleading report kicks up controversy

Kozhikode

02 March 2020 23:28 IST

Circular on abstaining from drugs

A recent Calicut University circular that sought an affidavit from students and parents at the time of admission saying that the former will abstain from drugs and liquor kicked up a row on Monday after a section of the media carried misleading reports about it. The circular also warned of action against students, without notice, found violating the guidelines.

Eyebrows were raised as the media reports claimed that “even parents will have to abide by the circular and stay away from drugs and liquor”. It was said to be applicable on university campus and affiliated colleges.

Recommendation

The circular was based on a recommendation by an in-house panel of the university. A news report on the issue was first carried by a language daily, which was picked up by news channels later. Soon, it became a point of debate on social media as well.

However, it later turned out that the circular had only made it mandatory for students to refrain from using drugs or liquor on the university campus and in affiliated colleges and parents did not fall within its ambit.

The affidavit said, “I will not engage in any activity related to the use or sale of drugs and liquor and will be willing to undergo punishment for it without notice.”

C.L. Joshi, Registrar, said the circular had been put on hold for now. “The university Syndicate is scheduled to meet on February 7. A final order will be issued only after the Syndicate ratifies the suggestion in the circular,” he added.

Sources pointed out that the affidavit only dealt with the use of drugs and liquor on campuses and that fact was not specifically mentioned because it was obvious.