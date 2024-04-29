Mishap at Muthalappozhi claims one more life

April 29, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The rough coastal waters off Muthalappozhi harbour claims one more life after a fishing boat overturned in the early on Monday.

The deceased was identified as John, 65, a fisherman hailing from Puthukurichi in Kadinamkulam. The body was later released to his family after conducting the autopsy.

The boat had capsized in the strong currents at the harbour mouth at 3.45 a.m. while it was on its way out to sea. Five others who were in the boat swam to safety. John’s body was recovered around 6.45 a.m., the Coastal Police Station at Anchuthengu said.

For long, the fishers here have blamed the unscientific construction of the groynes for the recurring accidents which have claimed over 60 lives. A mishap on July 10 last year had led to a bitter standoff between the residents led by the Latin Archdiocese and the State government. A high-level Central team had also visited Muthalappozhi to look into the recurring mishaps.

Latin Catholic outfit cry foul

On Monday, the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) slammed the authorities for their alleged inability to ensure the safety of fishers in this locality.

The latest death has taken the toll to 76, KLCA president Sherry J. Thomas and general secretary Biju Josy said in a statement.

The people who guaranteed the safety of the fishers should take responsibility for the death, they said. Following a similar mishap on July 10 last year, the government had promised corrective measures, but none was implemented, the KLCA alleged. If the measures were implemented in a time-bound manner, Monday’s accident could have been avoided, the outfit said.

Church leaders, who arrived at Muthalappozhi after a death on a previous occasion, were insulted and foisted with police charges for creating a law and order situation. There was an understanding during discussions after these incidents to introduce measures to ensure safety. However, none of these promises have been carried out, alleged KLCA.

Muthalappozhi is the second fishing harbour after Vizhinjam, built with sea groynes providing safety. It has also been found that the sea groynes in the area have led to serious sea erosion in the area. There are also report of sea accretion in the area south of the Muthalappozhi fishing harbour, KLCA said in the statement, adding that harbours like the one in Muthalappozhi require to be maintained regularly.