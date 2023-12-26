ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants ransack house in Thrissur, harm poultry birds 

December 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

They also filled the fish tank with mud 

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants ransacked a house at Eravimangalam on Tuesday, caused injuries to poultry birds, damaged the Christmas Crib and filled mud in the fish tank.

The house owner Shaju, a tiler by profession, and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

The gang, which tried to break open the house, damaged solar panels on the terrace and broke tiles in the toilet. Plant pots were also destroyed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also allegedly gouged out the eyes of poultry birds.

The miscreants escaped by the time the neighbours arrived. There have been reports suggesting that drug peddlers are active in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US