Miscreants ransack house in Thrissur, harm poultry birds 

December 26, 2023 - Thrissur

Unidentified miscreants ransacked a house at Eravimangalam on Tuesday, caused injuries to poultry birds, damaged the Christmas Crib and filled mud in the fish tank.

The house owner Shaju, a tiler by profession, and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

The gang, which tried to break open the house, damaged solar panels on the terrace and broke tiles in the toilet. Plant pots were also destroyed.

They also allegedly gouged out the eyes of poultry birds.

The miscreants escaped by the time the neighbours arrived. There have been reports suggesting that drug peddlers are active in the area.

